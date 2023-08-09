Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

