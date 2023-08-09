Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
CULP opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
