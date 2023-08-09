Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CULP opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

