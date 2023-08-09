Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.30.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
