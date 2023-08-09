Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.