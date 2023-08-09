Chase (NYSE:CCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Performance
Chase stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Chase
