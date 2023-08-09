StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BEP opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,843,000 after buying an additional 1,370,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,713,000 after acquiring an additional 89,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,066,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.