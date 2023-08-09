Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.69. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
