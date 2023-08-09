Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.55.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -264.70%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ellington Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
