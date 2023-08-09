Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $893.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -264.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ellington Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

