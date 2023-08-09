Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

