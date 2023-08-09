Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 3,525 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,918,479 shares in the company, valued at $177,704,521.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.5 %

DGICA opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,487,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,800,000.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

