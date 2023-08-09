Anne Frances Mersereau Sells 1,071 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

