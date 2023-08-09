William D. Baird III Sells 6,906 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSVT stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

