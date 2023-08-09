William D. Baird III Sells 6,906 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TSVT stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $18.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $51,000.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
