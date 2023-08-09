Avrohom J. Kess Purchases 1,250 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,547,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

