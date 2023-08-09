Phoenix Gold Fund Limited Buys 175,000 Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited bought 175,000 shares of Tembo Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$34,720.00.
Tembo Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE TEM opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.42. Tembo Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.
Tembo Gold Company Profile
