Phoenix Gold Fund Limited Buys 175,000 Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited bought 175,000 shares of Tembo Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$34,720.00.

Tembo Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE TEM opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.42. Tembo Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Get Tembo Gold alerts:

Tembo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.