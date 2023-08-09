Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,094.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Thursday, July 27th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,652.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMCF

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.