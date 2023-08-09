Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells 17,475 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $30,930.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,475,631 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mark Newcomer sold 20,303 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $38,169.64.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 450.7% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 840,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,911,000 after buying an additional 687,755 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

