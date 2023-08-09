James H. Hardy, Jr. Sells 2,472 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) insider James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $14,560.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,359.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Traeger Stock Performance

COOK stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $702.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Traeger by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 19.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 30.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

View Our Latest Report on COOK

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.