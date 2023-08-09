Jeffery W. Yabuki Purchases 500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) Director Jeffery W. Yabuki purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,269.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

