Curtis Belton Sells 464 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) VP Curtis Belton sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $22,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Belton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

On Tuesday, July 25th, Curtis Belton sold 26 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,267.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 2.1 %

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WABC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.