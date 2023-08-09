Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Dominic Blosil Sells 2,530 Shares

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $15,104.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,921.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,985.30.

NYSE COOK opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. Research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

