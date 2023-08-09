Barbara Messing Sells 592 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Messing sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $19,790.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $188,378.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Overstock.com Trading Down 0.8 %

OSTK opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSTK

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

(Get Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.