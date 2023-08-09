Gary W. Glessner Purchases 1,375 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Glessner bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,773.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

