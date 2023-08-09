Kevin Fox Acquires 990 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $890.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.28. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Thermon Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $529,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

