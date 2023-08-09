Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 7,077 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $12,526.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,366 shares in the company, valued at $161,717.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Louis Lanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,222 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $15,457.36.

On Monday, July 3rd, Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,725 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $18,462.75.

PaySign Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PaySign during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

