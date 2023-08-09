Robert Strobo Sells 7,143 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Strobo sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $12,643.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,587.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Strobo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Robert Strobo sold 8,299 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $15,602.12.

PaySign Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of PaySign in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PaySign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 674.6% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 152,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,890 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $1,175,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in PaySign by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 47,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.