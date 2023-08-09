Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

