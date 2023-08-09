James O. Bourdeau Sells 30,723 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -148.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.60 and its 200-day moving average is $235.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

