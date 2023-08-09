B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 330,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $5,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,449,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $35,750,000.00.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 4.8 %

ALTG stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.57 million, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

