Tyler Sloat Sells 167,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Sloat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $3,547,420.00.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRSH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.