Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 182,115 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.02.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
