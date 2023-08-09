Tyler Sloat Sells 166,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $3,547,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,503.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 248,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

