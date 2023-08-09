Jeffrey Allen Miller Sells 99,355 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

