FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $6,314,258.28 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,856,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,353,671. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,909,640.43.

On Thursday, July 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

