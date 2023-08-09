Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.94) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.84. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $167,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $1,229,170. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

