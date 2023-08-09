Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 388,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

