KeyCorp Weighs in on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after acquiring an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,106,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

