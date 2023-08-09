Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 55,386 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %
NFLX stock opened at $438.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.30.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Netflix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.
Read Our Latest Report on NFLX
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.