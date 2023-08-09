Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 55,386 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NFLX stock opened at $438.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

