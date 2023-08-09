CoreCard Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CoreCard in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCard Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $35.48.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CoreCard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCard by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

