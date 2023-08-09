Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

