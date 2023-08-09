Leerink Partnrs Comments on Bruker Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

