William Blair Weighs in on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $84.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $4,490,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,085.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,085.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 873,422 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,915. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DoorDash by 31.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.