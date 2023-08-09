Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Boosted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

