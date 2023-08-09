Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,600.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,048.85.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,225.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,759.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,627.24. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

