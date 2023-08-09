Bank of America Boosts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $130.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $113.45 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,199.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

