Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) PT at $29.25

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.
CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 2.2 %
Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.
