Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $199.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Trading Up 0.9 %

RGEN stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.