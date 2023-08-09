Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Price Target at C$12.75

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Down 5.5 %

BOS stock opened at C$4.82 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. The stock has a market cap of C$130.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.57.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 EPS for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.