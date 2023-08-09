Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Financial Contrast

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $77.38, indicating a potential downside of 12.10%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -38.53% -30.36% -19.55% Coinbase Global -47.33% -20.84% -1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.51 -$3.11 million ($0.41) -1.25 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 6.47 -$2.62 billion ($5.65) -15.58

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

