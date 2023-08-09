Comparing Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold $10.80 billion 2.67 $432.00 million $0.06 273.83

This table compares Franklin Mining and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Mining and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $21.97, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

