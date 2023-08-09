Financial Analysis: Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.98 million ($0.06) -0.92 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -13.82

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minco Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -42.98% -42.02% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Lithium beats Minco Capital on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

