ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
